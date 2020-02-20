WYNOT — I’m getting along in years, but I’m still looking for answers.
How can a Christian belong to a political party that demands allegiance to the pro-abortion ideology?
How can a Christian belong to a political party that puts its stamp of approval on same-sex marriage?
How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems to view Christian values as a hindrance to serving as a Supreme Court judge?
How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems determined to stamp out the belief that what makes America great is its trust in God?
How can a Christian belong to a political party that removed the word “God” from its party platform and is blatantly anti-Christian?
Must I become an atheist to join this modern-day, Democrat Party?
Still looking for answers!
FREDERICK PINKELMAN