WYNOT — I’m getting along in years, but I’m still looking for answers.

How can a Christian belong to a political party that demands allegiance to the pro-abortion ideology?

How can a Christian belong to a political party that puts its stamp of approval on same-sex marriage?

How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems to view Christian values as a hindrance to serving as a Supreme Court judge?

How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems determined to stamp out the belief that what makes America great is its trust in God?

How can a Christian belong to a political party that removed the word “God” from its party platform and is blatantly anti-Christian?

Must I become an atheist to join this modern-day, Democrat Party?

Still looking for answers!

FREDERICK PINKELMAN

