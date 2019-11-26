Questions legality -- BEV HENKEL

NORFOLK — Just because the United States says that Israeli Settlements in Palestine (West Bank) are legal does not make them so. By international law, they are illegal. President Donald Trump seems to make his own laws for our international relationships.

And we as United States taxpayers have paid for the Occupation of the Palestinian people since 1948. Congress has also recently made Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions of Israel illegal. This law states that anyone supporting BDS is breaking the law.

Many in the United States, including Nebraskans, boycotted and divested from South Africa during Apartheid and, eventually, the combined international actions produced an end to Apartheid. This action was peaceful, nonviolent and effective. BDS is a nonviolent, peaceful action and apparently has had some success or Israel would not be spending money lobbying our Congress to pass such a law.

Why have I been silent? I have been on the ground and seen the occupation of the Palestinian people in person and at work. I have met Jews, Muslims and Christians who live in the Occupation and heard their stories — The Living Stones. Many visit the Holy Land and only see the dead stones, never meeting a Christian, let alone a Jew or a Muslim — unless they were the guide on the bus.

If we must take sides, I believe we have been on the wrong side for over 70 years.

 

