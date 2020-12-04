Questions for a liberal

CREIGHTON — On Nov. 3, 2020, America may have died. For some reason a president who has developed a list as long as your arm of accomplishments that are and would have continued to be very beneficial to the people will be replaced by a person who doesn’t know what planet he’s on and has a very questionable and shady past — all in government.
The No. 2 person is a totally unknown except for the fact she is the most radical and liberal person ever to serve in the U.S. Senate.
I ask liberals why they hate President Trump so much and the only response I ever get is that he’s a liar. I ask what it is he’s lied about and they can’t come up with anything. Then they come up with they don’t like how he talks. His talk, although maybe a little rough at times, has never bothered me one little bit. As a matter of fact I like it when he tells it like it is. I’ve talked to other conservatives and they all have expressed the same responses from liberals.
President Trump went into office, told us what he was going to do and has done what he said he would. That isn’t lying. Biden lied a bunch of times while campaigning and he didn’t often come out of his shelter. Some say the president is divisive. He’s not close to being as rotten and divisive as the Obamas, Clintons, Schumer, Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff or the rest of the clowns who have done nothing for the people the last four years. They should return their salaries over the past four years. They’ve done nothing to earn a salary. They’re living proof they aren’t needed.
Convince me I’m wrong to be conservative, willing to work, pay my own way and be of some value to society.
I predict that within two years — under the upcoming lunacy — our country will be on its way to total collapse, and unless a miracle happens, the greatest country in the world will die. I pray God will help us.
GARY RALSTON