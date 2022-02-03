NORFOLK — I often wonder if the Norfolk City Council (or any city council for that matter) EVER really listens to the people they are supposed to be representing!
There has been a lot of discourse about the plans of changing the bridge on First Street, the roundabout on Braasch Avenue and First Street, plus the plans for changing the lanes of travel on First Street going north to Prospect Avenue!
Supposedly the change from four lanes to two lanes is to slow traffic down by Johnson Park! WHO came up with that idea? We were told there were around 12,000 vehicles traveling on First Street each day several years ago, so WHERE is the logic to downsize?
If the dream of the council comes to fruition, with THOUSANDS of people coming to Norfolk (for Riverwalk!), where are they going to drive? And, what about the people who live in this area, with the grade school, a daycare and railroad tracks are all in close proximity to each other?
Where is the logic to put in a roundabout one-half block off Norfolk Avenue, that has a stop light? If changing to two lanes, what will that do with the traffic south of Norfolk Avenue, continuing north?
TWO ward councilmen, Corey Granquist and Thad Murren, voted against these changes because they are the councilmen for that area! I am TOTALLY surprised that Shane Clausen didn’t vote against it, too, as he used to be the councilman for Ward 4, and knew our concerns at the time of the discussions about closing Nebraska Avenue! Shame on you, Shane!
PAULA PENNINGTON