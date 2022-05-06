NORFOLK — Can anyone tell me why our current president, Joe Biden, hates America? Doesn’t he realize that he is president of the United States of America?

I suggest we all go to Texas to walk across the border. I understand we all would get good benefits, like cell phones and money, etc.

Can anyone tell me what’s going on? We were energy independent. Now we are getting some of our energy from Russia. Doesn’t President Joe Biden realize Canada is our friend, and Russia not so?

Does this have anything to do with Hunter Biden?

DOLORES WOODRUFF

Liked letter — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — I appreciated the recent letter regarding the Norfolk School Board pointing out “Fact and Fiction.” We need the facts. Thank you to the writer.

Voting for Dixon — Don Adams

NORFOLK — I would like to add my support to Lindsay Dixon for Norfolk Public School Board. Lindsay is a firm believer that athletics and academics go hand in hand. Also, she believes that the children are there to learn the basics to prepare them for life, not a political agenda.

Support Herbster — Dan Fiala

AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep N…

‘Wishful thinking’ — Shirley Peterson

ATKINSON — WOW! The Nebraska Republican politicians have been taking lessons from the Washington, D.C., Democrat politicians. When things don’t seem to be going their way, they bring in accusers of sexual misconduct.

Fix the schools — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.

Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a l…

Stay positive — Beth Plisek

HOSKINS — It is so hard with the politics that we deal with in this day and age. We as a society want what we want and always feel that we are right.