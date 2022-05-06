NORFOLK — Can anyone tell me why our current president, Joe Biden, hates America? Doesn’t he realize that he is president of the United States of America?
I suggest we all go to Texas to walk across the border. I understand we all would get good benefits, like cell phones and money, etc.
Can anyone tell me what’s going on? We were energy independent. Now we are getting some of our energy from Russia. Doesn’t President Joe Biden realize Canada is our friend, and Russia not so?
Does this have anything to do with Hunter Biden?
DOLORES WOODRUFF