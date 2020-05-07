Questionable actions — Larry Bollinger

ALLIANCE — What do you do when law enforcement is unlawful? Some people might just accept that they are conducting themselves within accordance of the law, even though they are not. Most will back down because they fear repercussions for arguing with law enforcement officers. But if you allow lawlessness within our law enforcement agencies, that lawlessness will continue.
Some of the issues may be from lack of education in criminology, some is just a refusal to follow policies. So there has to be a way to penalize officers who purposely break the law and refuse to acknowledge our civil rights.
I had always educated myself on the Constitution, civil rights and legal proceedings, as well as criminal law, so if I am arguing to an officer about procedure, odds are I know what I’m talking about. Not long ago several sheriff’s deputies felt the need to try to bully me and ignore the laws that are provided in the state statue and challenged me on the legal issues. They chose to ignore the laws even after I had explained exactly which laws they were violating. They refused to acknowledge the laws, so I sent a complaint to the Box Butte County commissioners.
They refused to correct the unlawfulness of their deputies and sheriff. So I had to file an official complaint against the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department for violating civil rights, not following police procedure of procedural law and not following the state statute concerning the fair collections act, which can also be argued as negligence and a violations of tort of law.
In some cases, I can see issues where they might not know all the laws. But, in this case, they were informed of the violations, then continued to support the illegal actions. When we have an entire department following this illegal action, it does reflect negatively toward law enforcement as a whole. So, this is something that we should not accept as part of the norm in law enforcement activities. The county was informed of this issue and was given time to correct these procedural violations and failed to address them. So, I have to file officially with the state to have it addressed in the big boy court system.
Ignoring the issue won’t get law enforcement the training they need so that they will learn new police philosophy and learn proper police and judicial procedures.
LARRY BOLLINGER