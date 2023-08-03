Public schools not affected — Bob Dudley

NORFOLK — As a supporter of Norfolk’s private and public-school systems, I am in support of LB 753 (Nebraska’s Opportunity Scholarships Act) as written and passed by the Nebraska legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Pillen.
Funding for public education will not be impacted in any way by 753. The cost to educate all students has seen significant increases. Salaries and benefits are increasing the most.
LB 753 provides a tax credit to a donor contributing dollars to pay the tuition for a student. 753 does not take dollars away from NPS, OPS, LPS, etc.
In fact, Norfolk Public Schools continues to receive property tax revenue from the family with children attending the private school. No reduction in public school funding.
Just this year the Legislature increased public school funding by $300 million and created a future funding mechanism for public education. I know teachers use their own funding to provide what’s best for their students. That happens in both private and public classrooms. Is there ever enough to go around?
I personally believe that all three Norfolk high schools produce excellent students. Just look around Norfolk to see the professionals who practice dentistry, optometry, law and have “Norfolk” on their diploma. I want to ensure that the option for a private education is afforded to all.
If approached to sign a petition for a voter referendum, just say, “No thank you.”
BOB DUDLEY