PIERCE — I have always been very proud of my country. Now, sad to say, I am also ashamed. Proud our forefathers based our founding on Judeo-Christian principles — do unto others and love thy neighbor. Ashamed we now meet the person on the street with query and trepidation.
Proud we profess to be a Christian nation and imprint it on our currency. Ashamed we have taken God out of our government, our schools, our family life and even out of some of our churches. Proud we are able to choose the leaders we want through the electoral process. Ashamed we make these choices based on ignorance, false promises, and lies from every party.
Proud as a nation, the whole world wants to come here and be part of this experiment. Ashamed we have eliminated over 64 million of our own unborn future citizens. Proud our nation had a government constrained by a constitution that is the envy of the world. Ashamed that government dismisses and abuses that constitution to its own advantage.
Proud we have been blessed with the ingenuity, gumption, and resources to overcome any trial our nation has so far seen. Ashamed we now worship our creations instead of our creator.
Very proud of the 1% of our population who are or have been in service to our flag. Ashamed we have to ask for donations of $19 a month to better the quality of life for disabled veterans.
Proud we have some of every generation willing to be part of the 1% protecting “freedom” here and abroad. Ashamed that many of those who have died in service to our flag are looking down, wondering, “We gave it all for this?”
Just a few thoughts crossing my mind. The list could go on forever. We cannot be both proud and ashamed. Which one are we?
DWAINE BOCKELMANN