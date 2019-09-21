OMAHA — Recently, I read this report on the property tax ballot drive, also known as the 35% Solution.
The headline: “Nebraska Property Tax Ballot Drive Gains Steam” put into words exactly what I’ve noticed from seeing their efforts at my previous town halls in North Platte and Norfolk.
These activists are working hard across the state and tapping into widespread discontent with leaders in both parties.
Sharply rising property taxes are also no longer an exclusively rural problem, either. They are hitting our cities, too.
These are some of the reasons we’re hosting a Property Tax Reform Town Hall next week in Omaha with a bipartisan group of senators, to hear from constituents and get their thoughts on what can be done in the 2020 legislative session to address their concerns.
A lot of Nebraskans probably don’t know there’s a ballot drive ramping up yet, but people who have been paying attention may be inclined to dismiss the campaign since an effort last year stumbled.
Whatever challenges they may face, I think it would be a huge mistake to write them off. They have until July next year to collect the signatures they need on an issue that is very personal for Nebraskans.
Sure, in our testimony and reports, we have made a number of policy objections to the 35% Solution, but policy isn’t everything.
A lot of people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.
Many Nebraskans would vote for the 35% Solution if given the chance because it attempts what most politicians only talk about: doing something major about the burden of property taxes.
The only way the Legislature can reduce demand for the initiative is to offer a compelling alternative.
But we should also start thinking about what policy changes will be needed if voters decide the initiative is the way they want to go.
I have little doubt the 35% Solution would run the tables in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District. As a refundable income tax credit, it would be a boon for farmers and ranchers.
On the other hand, any legislative plan will need significant buy-in from senators representing the Omaha area. More than one-third of senators represent districts including Douglas and Sarpy counties, and many of the local political subdivisions in their districts are reluctant to support policies that will limit their take of property taxes.
Do these senators share enough of the urgency felt by their rural colleagues to overcome these obstacles? More importantly, what do their constituents, who live and work in the Omaha area, think ought to be done?
As a lifelong resident of Douglas County, I’m interested in hearing next week’s discussion, and I hope you’ll join me for it. Register at http://omahatownhall.eventbrite.com.
JIM VOKAL