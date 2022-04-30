Problems of the president — Terry Spence

STANTON — I am 74 years old and I have never seen anything that even remotely resembles the current situation in the oval office. I mean we are talking about the Presidency of the United States. Joe Biden is supposed to be the leader of the last bastion of freedom on planet earth. Yet we see at the helm a man who cannot even read a page out of a children’s book at the Easter egg roll.

Curse Jill for putting her cognitively declined husband through this when he belongs in a nursing home. Curse the people who voted for this half a man because all of you have a hand in making the entire world a much more dangerous place to live than it was during the previous administration. Most of all, curse the Democratic party for cheating in the election of 2020 to unelect Trump who did so many positives for the country he loves only to have all of his accomplishments negated by the election of this farce.

TERRY SPENCE

