In a letter printed in the Norfolk Daily News on July 5, the author made several points in support of abortion rights. I’d like to respond.
First of all, the Supreme Court’s decision was not based on religious beliefs. By repealing Roe v. Wade, the court wisely and properly acted on behalf of the U.S. Constitution.
Read literally & correctly, our Constitution and Bill of Rights include no mention of a right to abort unborn children. Repealing Roe v. Wade does not, sadly, prohibit abortion across the nation. Instead, it returns the right to regulate abortion to the states.
Secondly, God did irrefutably put child-bearing women in charge of the unborn. That carries with it the explicit responsibility to care for their unborn children as if they were born.
Thirdly, a suggestion that those men who support the unborn should get a vasectomy begs the question. That unborn child is a human being, easily proven by science.
That brings me to my final point. The writer suggests that those who oppose abortion are “lining up around the nation to implement unconscionably intrusive laws controlling women’s medical rights and privacy, all under the ludicrous guise they are defending the unborn.”
Yes, pro-life advocates ARE defending the unborn. We see all life as sacred — created by God. Pro-life advocates are seeking the welfare of the unborn, as well as the welfare of the mother. Many crisis pregnancy centers and organizations such as Birthright and Lutheran for Life attest to our wish to provide help not only for the unborn, but also for women experiencing a crisis pregnancy.
Paul Leckband