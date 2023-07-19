Private is more efficient — Rob Merrill

NORFOLK — Sen. Deb Fischer’s recent opinion, “Here’s a win for rural broadband,” states that Nebraska has been awarded $405,281,070 in broadband funding to “reboot” our internet access in the state, especially in rural areas with limited broadband access.
In my way of thinking, “reboot” is simply another way of saying “the federal government didn’t get it right the first time.”
The last government census reports 669,913 households in our entire state of Nebraska.
A full 80% of those households live in the Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island metro areas. These metro areas mostly have access to high-speed internet.
Simple math would suggest that around 140,000 households need high-speed internet access in our rural areas. There are certainly businesses in rural areas in need of the same service. If one-third of the 140,000 households also ran a business the total need would be less than 200,000 users.
My point is this, Starlink, the private company owned by Elon Musk, offers its satellite service hardware for $500. Five hundred dollars times 200,000 users equals $100,000,000. There is a monthly fee for the service, but if you think the federal government isn’t going to charge you, I would think again.
Simply put, $405,281,070 minus $100,000,000 equals a difference of $305,281,070.
Let’s not “reboot.” Let’s think about getting government out of the way and let business do what it does best in the open marketplace and save $305,281,070.
ROB MERRILL