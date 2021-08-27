NORFOLK — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

After losing my son to suicide on March 1, 2009, I have become an advocate for suicide prevention and awareness and education. It is vital we spread the message of hope and healing and to stop the stigma and taboo of the topic.

One action I’m taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers. In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This easy-to-remember three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports.

Calls are also projected to increase substantially when the 988 number goes fully live. NOW is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers.

Together, we can ensure that everyone in crisis has access to care should they need it.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

DONNA WOLFF

Tags

In other news

Wage increase sought — Michelle Johnson

LINCOLN — The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making. Pre-pandemic there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in th…

Remember the patriots — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — The White House occupant and how many senators and representatives were installed with a crooked election? As a result, our country is being run like a Communist country. Right out of the chute, Nancy Pelosi and her Communist helpers and some RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) had an…

Seeking answers — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — As I drove back into Norfolk from Omaha the other night around 11 p.m. on Highway 275, I again was assaulted by extremely bright lights facing straight south into traffic from the old rest area east of town. We are not talking just about high beams from the normal lights of a car b…

A chance to serve — The Rev. Caleb Lind

NORFOLK — On Sept. 11, dozens of volunteers from across Norfolk and surrounding communities will engage in a project to give of themselves: their time, their talents and their service. The targets?

Midge Hedrick — Don’t dump ducks

NORFOLK — Before you buy some cute little ducks for your pond or for a summer pet project for your kids, think twice about what you’ll do with them for the winter.

No to gambling — Paul Leckband

NORFOLK — Norfolk does not need a horse track and casino. Despite promises of economic windfalls, due to horse racing & casino gambling, there is a huge social cost associated with gambling. I have heard first hand from those whose lives and the lives of their family were ruined because …