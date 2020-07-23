NORFOLK — As a child, we would be reprimanded if we had flatulence in public to make people laugh. Now in our wondrous times, anything goes.
Recently I was told Stephen Colbert, a late night talk show host, would present news in a good, funny way.
I thought I would catch his monologue. To my dismay, a clip was created to have Ivanka Trump advertising a brand of beans. Then he had her walking in special public places with flatulence.
I had believed ALL presidents’ kids were to be held with respect and not picked on. Now in this age, I guess children jokes are now held with high regard, anything goes, how low can we go? Where is respect?
ALESIA ROTTLER