LINCOLN — Many in Nebraska are already booking camping reservations to enjoy wildlife. There is something about nature that is humbling and peaceful.
However, I feel there are many of us making arbitrary choices without ever questioning the negative consequences. I’m talking about the choices of eating foods.
The Center for Biological Diversity has a science supported positional statement showing “livestock raised for feedlot and grass-fed beef production imperil wolves, grizzly bears, beavers, prairie dogs, bees, butterflies, rare plants and hundreds of endangered species in the United States.” The center also supports plant-based meats (Beyond; Impossible) because they “produce 89% to 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, reduce land use by 93% to 96% and water use by 87% to 99%, and generate no manure pollution.”
Since more than half of Nebraska’s land mass is for cattle out numbering humans 4 to 1, consider National Wildlife Day (Feb. 22) and World Wildlife Day (March 3) with a diet change. The Omni calculator will show your direct influence on the environment by the foods you eat “using data from over 1,500 studies across 120 countries on animal agriculture.” You may feel closer to nature than ever before because you are an ally!
ROBERT RIECK