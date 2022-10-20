Prepared to work — Karen Granberg

WAYNE — Public education is essential to the success of a democratic republic. Danielle Helzer knows this by heart. As an educator, she has been committed to discovering the strengths of public education. She is prepared to work for a strong public education in Nebraska.
When I met Danielle, I came to know that she has what public education needs: respectful, innovative, responsible, knowledgeable, consistent guidance on which our public schools across the State of Nebraska can depend. As a member of the Nebraska State Board of Education, Danielle will contribute an expertise that Nebraska needs, while supporting local school boards.
Danielle knows that she is not the only one who has learned what strong public schools need. She listens; she collaborates; she speaks from the knowledge base. Danielle Helzer values educators. She listens to what they need. Danielle Helzer values parents. She hears their concerns. Danielle Helzer values every one of the school children across Nebraska. She knows that they will grow up to be the protectors and beneficiaries of the democracy in which they live.
Your vote matters. Your vote for Danielle Helzer will make the difference in this race. Join me in voting on Nov. 8 for Danielle Helzer for Nebraska State Board of Education representing District 6.
KAREN GRANBERG