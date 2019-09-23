Preparation was key — Elaine Dyslin

NORFOLK — First, I would like to commend all the young people and the older adults for stopping at car accidents. Not everyone does, thinking the next person can do it.

When I read about Wyatt Smydra’s actions, my heart went out to him. I did not know there was a special tool for cutting seat belts. Thanks to him, I am going to get two. One is for my granddaughter and one for my daughter. But, I don’t know where to buy them. I don’t think a plain scissors would probably work as well.

God bless you, Wyatt.

ELAINE DYSLIN

Editor’s note: A call to several Norfolk automotive and retail stores indicates that some of the stores do have them.

