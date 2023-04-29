Praying for our nation — Becky Schmeichel

O’NEILL — This year the O’Neill St. Mary’s students have taken each Thursday to pray for our country. They use the seven areas that the National Day of Prayer Task Force has designated: Government, Military, Church, Family, Education, Media and Business.
Recently, they have used bible verses to compose their prayers. The following are four prayers penned by eighth grade students.
“Jesus, help all of us in this country to resist any temptation that we face. Please help the leaders and the people to not be pulled away from You by evil desires. Instead, help us to worship You.” (based on James 1:14) “Help the leaders, influencers, and all people to get rid of all of the moral filth and evil that can overcome them so that they can accept Your word and make their actions better.” (based on James 1:21)
“Father God, help our leaders make the right decisions without fights or quarrels. Help our leaders to keep our country safe and do the best things for the people so there will be peace throughout the country. Let the media directors and writers have wisdom and knowledge and be peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial, and sincere. Help businesses to thrive and stay strong during difficult times. Help churches to grow and people to spread the Good News. Lastly, please help our schools and our families. Because bad things happen, please keep us all safe. Amen.” (based on James 4 & 5)
“Jesus, let us be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry. Let us get rid of our moral filth and evil and accept the word planted in us so that we will not be angry people, for anger does not produce the righteousness that You desire.” (based on James 1)
“Dear Lord, when we ask you for something, let us not doubt, for you know what is best for us. When we are tempted to make wrong choices, let us not say You tempted us because You do not tempt anyone. May we be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry. Lord, help our government leaders do that, also. Lord, help families and local businesses and churches, for we cannot do anything without You. Like James 2:1 says, help us not to show favoritism or judge others; instead, help us to treat everyone equally no matter what they look like or wear. May we ask with the correct motives and not speak against a brother or sister or judge them because when we speak against the law, we are judging it, and Lord, You are the only judge. Amen!” (based on James 1 & 4)
BECKY SCHMEICHEL
St. Mary’s School