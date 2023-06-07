Prayer changes things — Arin Hess

LINCOLN — Through articles shared in the Norfolk Daily News, you are probably aware of the complaint filed by Common Cause, basically stating that I should file as a lobbyist because I was trying to influence specific legislation. Some of you wrote or told me in person that you were praying for me. Thank you. Prayer changes things! The Accountability Commission was very thorough and courteous in the required investigation, which ultimately resulted in dismissal of the complaint.
In my role as a chaplain to the Capitol community, I am often in the Capitol, and I speak (even if only to say, “Hi”) to probably more than a hundred people each week. Each Wednesday, I lead an early morning breakfast Bible study for senators and a lunchtime study for other elected officials and staff members. Every Tuesday I personally visit offices, delivering hard copies of the weekly study. As you can surmise, not everyone greets me with enthusiasm. I have tried to be sensitive to this as my reason for being at the Capitol is not to bring offense, but encouragement and hope through Jesus.
When I began my ministry with Capitol Studies during the 2022 legislative session, the governor had lifted the mask mandate for the Capitol building. Some senators still requested that masks be worn in their offices, which I could understand. If I was asked to wear a mask, I did. I have also complied with multiple changes in regulations regarding necessary escorts. But I have faced nothing compared to what many of the senators have faced in this legislative session.
Most of you are probably well aware of the filibustering and personal attacks that have persisted on the senate floor. Days stretched into 12-14-hour debate sessions. You may not know, however, that during this legislative session one senator came very close to an amputation because of a serious infection, another was battling difficult kidney issues, one had two major sinus surgeries, two have experienced the death of a close family member, at least two are undergoing cancer treatment, and three daughters of senators spent time in the ICU. Hundreds of people with very opposite viewpoints often presented in a heated or hateful manner have swarmed the Capitol for hearings and bill readings, making it hard to even move through the halls. These are just a few of the extra stresses that the senators have faced.
In addition to the Bible study times, I have many opportunities each week to listen and pray with them and other members of the Capitol community. They need comfort and healing, wisdom and boldness, friendship and encouragement. They need to know that Jesus is the answer to all those needs. His word offers help for today and hope for tomorrow. That is why I am “lobbying” for him.
Do pray for the entire Capitol community, but especially pray for your senator and his or her staff. Pray that God will give them courage and strength to graciously stand for truth and right in a world that is growing increasingly dark.
Lobbying for Jesus,
Arin Hess