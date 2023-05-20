Praise to God — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — God’s light shines on those who do right and joy comes to those who are honest in heart. Because of Christ we are blessed with every blessing in Heaven. May God’s favor, peace, and continual love be with us. So give thanks to the Lord, for He is good. He is always being loving and kind to us. Praise Him.
Who can ever list or know all the glorious doings of God? Who can praise Him enough for everything He has done? May the people of the Lord say so; those He has saved from trouble. Tell the good news that He has saved you. Rejoice in Him, you who are saved and be thankful for what He has done for you.
May those who love the Lord despise everything that is evil: For the Lord guards who love Him. He protects His people from the hands of the wicked. Blessed be the Lord forever!
Does anyone have a truly righteous spirit without Christ? Are we growing to be like Jesus? Seeking to love like the Heavenly Father loves? Forgiving like He forgives? Cares like He cares? Lives in ways that pleases Him?
May we follow Christ’s example; To be like Jesus. To let Him transform us into His likeness.
Therefore, in the power of the Holy Spirit; We may be joyful and delighted to live like Christ did, knowing that our reward is ever-lasting life.
May all we do glorify the Lord. For all Glory belongs to God alone! Grace and peace be with all who believe!
PATRICK A. MOATS