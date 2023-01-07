Praise for police — Andrew McCarthy

NORFOLK — On Monday, Jan. 9, we will get the chance to thank local police officers, state patrol officers, county deputies, and other law enforcement officers for their service to our community. If you have a friend or family member who is involved in law enforcement, Monday is their day to be honored.
In my opinion, the officers deserve thanks every day for all their hard work and devotion to public safety, but Jan. 9 provides us an opportunity as a community to celebrate their roles and show appreciation for their sacrifice and service.
As a youngster growing up in Norfolk, it was my privilege to have a parent in the law enforcement profession. I say privilege because I was given a greater understanding of police officer’s day-to-day job responsibilities. Having that understanding has had an impact on me as a member of this community and as a father. I would like to thank the members of my family who have served or are currently serving in law enforcement; my father, uncle Matt, brother Riley, and cousin Eric.
On Dec. 28, I was proud to attend the Norfolk Police Department’s oath of office and promotion ceremony. Chief Don Miller’s enthusiasm and love of law enforcement has made a lasting impression on me. He spoke with passion for the job, his team, and the public safety Norfolk. Three officers took the oath to serve and protect and will be assets to our community. Officer Moser now heads to Grand Island for six weeks of training at the academy. When Officer Moser returns, he will be a full-time member of our police force and I cannot wait to see his growth in the position with his integrity and work ethic.
Two promotions were given out as well. Josh Bauermeister an 18-year veteran, and Ben McBride, a 27-year veteran, both received promotions. Miller talked of their hard work and accolades. I would like to congratulate them and thank them for their service to Norfolk. It was a very inspirational ceremony and I would definitely recommend attending the next time there is this type of ceremony. There was also a video at the end of the ceremony that was fun to watch. The camaraderie of the department staff seems to portray a healthy work environment.
As a city councilman, the Norfolk police department addition and renovation has been at the top of my to-do list. There are many scenarios to look at, more research to be done, and conversations to be had. My recent walk-through with Councilman Justin Webb and Miller was an amazing experience. I have known for years the building was dated and in need of updates. As a young child, I enjoyed going to the department with my dad, seeing where he worked, what he did and getting to know all of the officers.
As we toured the station’s evidence storage, jail, dispatch, city attorney’s office, and file storage, it was evident the building has not changed much. The couches in the break area are damaged and have much wear and tear. Periodic updates have not happened, and it was evident that the department has simply out-grown its space.
Developing a plan for the needed improvements to our police division needs to be a priority. The chief has spent countless hours on blueprints for the improvements and it is important that we work toward making those changes sooner than later. Furthermore, to stay on budget with the current plans for renovation, we need to identify correct and appropriate funding options as soon as possible. While 2023 may be a challenging year, the work to get this done must happen quickly.
Again, a reminder that Jan. 9 is designated to recognize the sacrifice and devotion of law enforcement officers. I would also like to commend the families of law enforcement personnel and officers on-call who work on tough cases, and devote their life to public safety.
ANDREW McCARTHY