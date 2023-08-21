COLUMBUS — Listen and hear the heavenly angels singing together and the children of God shouting with joy. Praising the Lord. Giving Him thanks. For His eternal love never fails. Gladly singing to the Lord, and giving Him glory.
If we live by the spirit, let us also walk by the spirit. For our hope is not in ourselves, it is in Christ. So, lets live the way the Holy Spirit wants us to live.
God’s love for us is abundantly great. He resonates with gracious compassion and immeasurable understanding; we are saved by His grace alone.
God’s word is full of power — nothing and no one is untouchable to God’s word. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires. Everything in creation is open to God’s eye. He sees everything we do. Therefore, let us never stop trusting Him. He understands our weaknesses, and we may approach Him boldly with humble confidence for mercy and grace to help us in our times of need.
May we gently speak the truth in a spirit of love. Like Christ in everything, He will keep up growing more and more like Him in every way. May we always glorify God by remaining faithful to Him, for he is faithful. Blessed is the Lord, for He is righteous and just.
Stay close to God and He will stay close to you.
PATRICK MOATS