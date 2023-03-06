Power of the city? — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — According to a recent court filing, it is alleged that Mayor Josh Moenning and City Administrator Andrew Colvin contacted League Association of Risk Management (LARM) to complain about a letter to the editor that was sent by Norfolk resident and LARM employee Randall Peters to the Norfolk Daily News.
Peters’ letter was opposed to the sales tax increase that was on the November 2022 ballot and was critical of city elected officials. The City of Norfolk is the second largest member of LARM and a significant contributor of funding to LARM. The court filing goes on to allege that Peters was subsequently terminated from his position at LARM as a result of the urging of Moenning and Colvin.
If it is true that Colvin or Moenning had phone conversations with LARM staff or LARM members regarding the letter written by Randall Peters, they should resign immediately. There can be absolutely no tolerance for this type of behavior by any city elected official, appointed official or staff. Even if it is alleged that Mr. Peters was ultimately dismissed for other reasons, these phone calls (if they occurred) cannot be allowed to take place and would show arrogance and total disregard for any acceptable norms of behavior.
The city should never contact a business and complain or disapprove of the actions of a citizen employee of that business for any reason, and especially simply because the citizen was exercising their undeniable right of free speech and civic duty to question or criticize local government.
To do so insinuates that the city wants the business to take some action against the employee in order to silence them and use them as an example to others.
This type of behavior would have a chilling effect on any citizen or business considering criticizing the city either through a letter to the editor, email to the city, or speaking at a city meeting, if there is fear that an elected or appointed city official will use their power and influence to do harm to that citizen or business.
The city has a significant amount of control and authority over businesses through zoning, code enforcement and economic development incentives.
It also can be a significant purchaser of equipment or supplies from local businesses. This control, authority, or economic benefit should never be used by elected officials or staff for any kind of bullying or coercion.
This situation feels similar to the intrusive line of questioning about my personal business I received from Councilman Andrew McCarthy on Dec. 9, 2022, in which he also said I was creating “chaos, divide, and confusion” apparently by asking questions and criticizing some city decision making at city council meetings.
If indeed this retribution as alleged in the lawsuit is proven true, or if the city or its insurer pays any settlement without admitting guilt, it truly is a sad and frightening chapter in city government.
In addition, I feel the city should set up a whistleblower process through the use of an independent third party, to encourage employees or citizens to report any suspected violations of city personnel rules, mismanagement of funds, violations of city code, ethics violations, or other activities that are questionable, without fear of retribution. At present it seems to me that there is no place to go with these concerns.
JIM McKENZI