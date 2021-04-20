Poppy Day — Dee Riggins

NORFOLK — The American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day activities have always been popular and worthwhile in Norfolk. The veterans who have served and are now serving have benefited from the donations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hesitant about having city-wide Poppy Day. We are so appreciative of our businesses, volunteers and the public for their donations, but we want everyone to stay safe.

People who have been located at various businesses, veterans, Boy Scouts and people who are related to veterans do a terrific job of offering poppies. It is a heart-warming activity. Children love to give and some who are a little stressed and hard up also donate.

Please know that we are thinking and thanking all of you. We will accept donations mailed to: American Legion Post 16, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Studio 400, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Dee Riggins

