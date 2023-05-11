Poppy Day announced — Jolene Smith

NORFOLK — The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16, Norfolk and their volunteers will be distributing poppies on Saturday, May 20, to honor our veterans. This most enduring poppy tradition began in World War I when John McCrae wrote the poem “Flanders Fields,” which became well known throughout the allied world and refers to poppies growing among the graves of war victims. It included many American solders, in a region of Belgium.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. This custom is still followed on a chosen day each year by American Legion families throughout the United States.
Our American Legion Auxiliary is honored to distribute these hand-made poppies for the veterans. All donations are used locally for assisting veterans and their families and for activities and projects at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
We will distribute poppies at various businesses, who so kindly are allowing us to do so. We are proud of our veterans and our military and can’t thank them enough for all they have sacrificed for OUR FREEDOM. We also ask that you wear a poppy proudly as “WE REMEMBER” our veterans.
JOLENE SMITH
American Legion Auxiliary
Unit 16, Norfolk