Pool needed more — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Kudos to the Norfolk High School swim team on its recent achievements at the state high school swimming competition … especially to the girls for their new school record. The girls’ team has never finished at a higher standing as a team from outside of Omaha. What an accomplishment by these talented and determined students in spite of the lack of comparable Class A facilities.
Perhaps our city administration could take a serious look at how they allocate the use of regional dollars. It is very obvious that enormous amounts of money are being directed toward expensive and totally unnecessary roundabouts as well as the ridiculous notion that people are going to flock to a drainage ditch carrying poor quality water for an adventure of a lifetime.
I would propose that city administration divert the proposed Norfolk River Project dollars to projects that more appropriately support our youth and their future health. The plan for a new expensive bridge on First Street near Braasch Avenue would not be needed at all if the gates were closed on the bank of the flood-control canal on North First Street and the drainage ditch filled in with soil for the purpose of more realistic development suited to our population base and their needs and interests — taking into account the limitations of our northern Nebraska climate.
Also, there would no longer be need for the safety-excuse being used as justification for the proposed roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue.
The North Fork of the Elkhorn River is no longer needed as a source for water to operate a mill. The North Fork water is running in the canal on the eastern edge of town. Channeling a portion of this poor-quality water into a drainage ditch that traverses through a small portion of Norfolk does not make it any more attractive or healthy and is not the most intelligent solution for attracting visitors and new residents.
The enormous amount of needed dollars being pledged for this pipe dream of a few elected officials (plus some other few residents) is being pushed upon this community as a great need. Instead of striving to feather their own résumés to further future personal political ambitions, perhaps the few current elected office holders could spend more time advocating for, and investing dollars into, an aquatic facility for use specifically by our school systems —both public and parochial.
Currently our school swim team has to share inconvenient selected time slots at a public facility in order to practice and perfect their sport. Imagine where the Norfolk swim team could place in the state competition if our youths could spend more time in the water! A school pool could also attract non-team youth swimmers to participate in an activity that can provide a lifetime of physical benefits. What if Northeast Community College students could be included in this endeavor?
One doesn’t have to be smarter than a fifth-grader to realize that available dollars are not being used very wisely. The recent annual report for Norfolk shows that city administrative costs were 54% higher than the cost of street maintenance. We all know that the streets in Norfolk are in superb condition, correct?
The original intent for governance in our republic was for citizens to elect officials to make wise decisions for us. What is going on in Washington, D.C., right now is no different than what is going on in Norfolk. If the issues and price tags of roundabouts and the downtown river project were on a ballot, the issues would fail.
The citizens of Norfolk are not at the top of the organizational chart shown in the city annual report, and we certainly had no vote. The bucks stop with, and are spent by, the mayor and council.
ROD WILKE