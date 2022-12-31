Pony up for police — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — It’s time to move forward to complete the police station expansion. It can be accomplished with existing revenues and without the need for any tax increase.
The citizens soundly rejected the strategy of linking this important project with other much larger spending proposals.
The 2022-23 city budget shows $955,231 of undesignated ARPA spending and $763,873 of undesignated council priority spending. By combining these two undesignated funds with an additional $300,000 in reallocated existing budgetary funds, the city could make a down payment of $2 million against the
$8 million estimated police station expansion cost. The $6 million balance then could be financed over 15 years at 5% for $570,000 per year.
The city has annually budgeted $400,000 per year for undesignated “Council Priority Project” spending. By making this expansion a priority and using these future annual council priority project dollars for the police station expansion (along with an additional $170,000 per year of existing revenues or reallocation of keno funds), this project could move forward immediately.
Alternatively, if the city budgeted an additional $364,000 per year instead of $170,000 per year, on top of the $400,000 annual council priority project dollars, the project could be paid off in 10 years. Other options are also available.
This may require an election to authorize the sale of bonds, but again, no tax increase is necessary. I encourage the Norfolk City Council to hold open public meetings to discuss the future of this important community need.
JIM McKENZIE