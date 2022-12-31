Pony up for police — Jim McKenzie

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&