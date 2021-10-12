NORFOLK — I want to tell you my story about polyester.

I was born in 1935; I got a job as a bread man, working for Old Home Bread Company. I started in 1966 and had to wear a white shirt and dark slacks. I was itching all the time and my wife and I couldn’t figure out why.

It was awful; I would itch around my head, face and neck. I went to a doctor’s office and they gave me shots to figure out what I was allergic to. It showed I was allergic to dust mites. What a surprise. So my wife and I sat down and tried to figure out what else I was allergic to.

We looked at all my clothes and found out the shirts and slacks I was wearing to work were made out of polyester. What a surprise! We bought only cotton shirts and slacks after that. I want to tell you that in talking with some professional people, they tell me that 50% of all people who are allergic to polyester don’t know it.

So I’m telling you, check out your clothes if you have any kind of an itch problem. My wife and I just bought a new house and for a couple of months when I would go to bed my feet and legs would really bother me for a couple of hours. One day I asked my wife, “I wonder what the carpet is made of?” We called the company that installed the carpet and believe it or not — 100% polyester. If you have an itch problem, check out the materials you come in contact with.

Tags

In other news

Stop the parasites -- Rollin L. Tuttle

NORFOLK — The United States is being run by parasites. We have been for quite some time. They extract from us, send our young people to die and get maimed. They extract our money through taxes, permits, licenses and inflation. More money is created through air, then people have the illusion …