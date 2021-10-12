NORFOLK — I want to tell you my story about polyester.
I was born in 1935; I got a job as a bread man, working for Old Home Bread Company. I started in 1966 and had to wear a white shirt and dark slacks. I was itching all the time and my wife and I couldn’t figure out why.
It was awful; I would itch around my head, face and neck. I went to a doctor’s office and they gave me shots to figure out what I was allergic to. It showed I was allergic to dust mites. What a surprise. So my wife and I sat down and tried to figure out what else I was allergic to.
We looked at all my clothes and found out the shirts and slacks I was wearing to work were made out of polyester. What a surprise! We bought only cotton shirts and slacks after that. I want to tell you that in talking with some professional people, they tell me that 50% of all people who are allergic to polyester don’t know it.
So I’m telling you, check out your clothes if you have any kind of an itch problem. My wife and I just bought a new house and for a couple of months when I would go to bed my feet and legs would really bother me for a couple of hours. One day I asked my wife, “I wonder what the carpet is made of?” We called the company that installed the carpet and believe it or not — 100% polyester. If you have an itch problem, check out the materials you come in contact with.