Editor’s note: The Daily News ran a detailed story from the Omaha World Herald on Nebraska’s senators votes on page 2 on Saturday on the veteran’s bill, the day after the votes occurred.
NORFOLK — Why isn’t Norfolk Daily News reporting on Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer voting against Nebraska veterans? I am not only ashamed that our senators put politics over our veterans, but also that this is being pushed aside and left in the summer dust by Nebraska news media.
Veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan are suffering & dying everyday from the after effects of the military burn pits, yet their biggest fight is for medical care and disability.
While our senators are now on vacation — these veterans are dying. In a state that prides itself on it’s support of veterans and it’s fellow man, it’s pitiful that your media outlet is ignoring this news story.
BARBARA O’BYRNE