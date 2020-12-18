Policy that works — Mark Johnson

NORFOLK — I read with interest the Cal Thomas piece on the Daily News editorial page of Dec. 12. As he points out, the Trump policies of lower taxes and reducing regulations continues to work despite the pandemic. Yet our liberal Democrat friends fail to learn from history that higher taxes and imposing regulations does the opposite.

The President’s economic policies most certainly have worked. And thanks to his efforts of “Operation Warp Speed,” we have a soon to be approved second COVID vaccine ready for approval in record time.

Unfortunately these and many other major Trump accomplishments are mostly denied and suppressed by a complicit national news media and social media effort to get him out of office. Legitimate allegations of election fraud were never fully investigated.

We now know the true meaning of Mr. Obama’s ongoing mission to “fundamentally transform” our democratic republic. Our Constitution is under serious threat. Unfortunately we will all be the worse for it.

MARK L. JOHNSON

