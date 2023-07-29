Policy not needed — Emma Armbruster

NORFOLK — Gender identity is central to how children and adolescents perceive themselves (APA 2015). Requiring transgender youth to athletically compete on teams based on their sex/gender assigned at birth is the equivalent to banning them from athletic competition entirely (APA 2023).
In the past year, 1.8% of youth identified as transgender, YRBS data reveal that younger youth are identifying as transgender at an increased rate. One misconception is that identifying as transgender is a choice that a child makes, that of which is fleeting. Research finds the contrary; few transgender children change their mind after 5 years. Only 2.5% of trans youth had reverted to identifying as the gender they were assigned at birth. (Olson et al., 2022).
The argument for “protecting the girls,” uses framing, the psychological persuasion method. This argument purposefully instills its audience with fear, by framing an innocent group of children as predatory. Actual victimization data shows the inverse, showing that transgender children are more likely to be victimized.
Twenty-four percent of trans youth were threatened or injured with a weapon at school in the past 12 months whereas 5% reported by cis-youth.
Thirty-one percent of trans youth reported having experienced sexual violence in the past months versus 10% amongst cis-peers.
These children have significantly increased rates of depression, suicidality, and victimization, in comparison to their cis-gender peers (Trevor Project, 2023). Personal beliefs and values aside, the findings of this research are dark, and as citizens we must utilize it as a crucial alert in protecting children. The passing of policy 5301 is unnecessary, and sends a message of prejudice, discrimination, and segregation to children.
EMMA ARMBRUSTER