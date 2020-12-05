CREIGHTON — Mrs. Laflan had a place on the main street of our town

it sits right next to the old bakery, we all knew must come down.

The bakery sat for years and years no one to bring it up to snuff

the windows broke the roof fell in and all that awful stuff.

So now the City has to do the job that now one wants to do

just knock it down and haul away, a vacant lot when we are through.

Wish it were just that simple but another building there to patch

close up the wall and fix the cracks so the bricks do not detach.

And now we have to find a job to fill that empty space

something to help the City is what we need to put in place.

A quick shop on both ends of town we need something in the middle

what can be done to fill that space, that seems to be the riddle.

Our hope was we could find someone to bring us a cafe

but now we chase a food truck, is that a better way.

A food truck that will meet our needs but only once a week

someone who comes from out of town, is that the answer that we seek.

Councilman contractor wanted work we can sure see what he did

he poured on Ms Laflan’s lot, was that included in the bid.

He poured all that concrete had to tear it up and pour again

I wonder if there was a plan before the work began.

He poured a lot of concrete, its flat and clean and pretty

but another property off the tax role, that seems to be a pity.

Did the City get a COVID grant to pour all that cement

the way they spend our money you’d think it was heaven sent.

So now if you are hungry the food truck’s in town just once a week

but if you’re really really hungry its like playing hide and seek.

There ain’t no pun intended but the food truck sure looks sandwiched in

I wonder if there was a plan before the work began.

MIKE NUTTING

