PLAINVIEW — On Friday the 24th of June, the Supreme Court informed America that the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned. I for one personally felt this ruling was well overdue. In fact, I feel abortion should never have been legalized 50 years ago except for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The ruling was an answer to millions and millions of prayers over the years that no longer would the unborn have their voices go unheard.
Yet I was saddened to hear the voice of our president of this great nation saying this ruling was a sad day for America. What a disgrace he is to America to make that statement, and yet he professes that he is a devoted Christian.
Only God knows if the day was either a joyous or sad day, and if my life depended on it, I’m positive He was very much pleased with the ruling!
MYRON HITZ