Playground follow-up — Michael Hazelton

MADISON — In response to a story published in the paper on Monday, Sept. 23: First, let me say that the mother, Racquel Villa, has every right to be upset and angry about what happened to her son on the playground at Madison elementary school on Sept. 12.
There is no excuse for the behavior of the children involved or to what happened to her son. That being said, I would like to clarify. Although she states there was a group of assailants of five or six, there actually was a group of three boys and one girl who participated.
Her social media post and newspaper article leads people to believe that none of the parents cared what happened and dismissed her when she approached them about the incident.
The truth of the matter is when these parents arrived at the school Friday to pick up their kids, she approached them angry and upset ranting about an incident that supposedly involved their children that none of these parents had heard anything about until then.
She stated in a Facebook post that the mother of the girl didn’t care. But I would ask any parent, when a angry woman approaches you yelling about an incident that supposedly involves your child and trying to get past you to confront or attack your 6-year-old child, what would you do? Step aside and let her go after your child? Or would you protect your child and try to find out what exactly happened and what your child’s involvement was?
This was the situation for that mother, and the other parents of the children involved.
She confronted these parents on a Friday well after school was out for the day.
That means that no video of the playground could be seen until the following Monday, as well as any inquiry to the school administration about the incident. So, these parents talked to their children and waited until Monday.
In the meantime on Sunday, the mother of the boy who was bruised sat outside the little girl’s home in her car waiting for her to come out for almost an hour. Her intent, I can only assume, was to attack this child if she came out of the house.
All the parents of the children involved (minus the boy’s mother) met at the school Monday. All of them met with the school administration and individually watched the video of the playground incident.
Once all of them had a clear understanding of what happened and their children’s involvement, they went home and punished their children according to what they believed appropriate.
What those punishments were is no one’s business but theirs.
No parent is going to sit by and allow the school to dictate what punishment is appropriate for an incident of this nature.
They are going to take their children home and handle it their way, which is how it should go.
I know the mother of the boy would like a public flogging of all the 5-year-old children involved, but I also believe she is feeding off the attention she is provoking.
Final note to all comments I have seen on this: When you are perfect, your household is perfect, and your children are perfect, you can cross your arms, stick your nose in the air and pass judgment on these kids, parents and households. Until then, let the parents of these children handle their business their way.
Thanks for your consideration.
MICHAEL HAZELTON