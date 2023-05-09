ROYAL — As a newlywed in 1962, a woman approached me to join Planned Parenthood. The birth control tablets would be free, and I wanted to teach, so we joined.
The first meeting was in “Dorothy’s” home. She asked how many children we wanted. I said three. No, she said, I think two.
And two times she got in my face and said two! I now wished I’d said, “Well, my plan will be to keep everyone that comes along.” Thank goodness the pills caused clots so I dropped out. Felt like communistic threat!
EARLEEN JENSEN