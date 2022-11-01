NORFOLK — Do you know how much Planned Parenthood influences this coming election? This information is quoted with permission from American Life League, Box 6170, Falmouth, VA 22403.
While many in the pro-life movement rejoice about overturning Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood’s ANNUAL report boasted about aborting 383,460 babies — almost 29,000 more than the previous year! They also boast about distributing over a half-million “Emergency Contraception Kits,” a fanciful way of describing abortion pills! That is nearly a million babies killed in one year!
Planned Parenthood receives $650 MILLION of our taxpayer dollars courtesy of the very politicians they give tens of millions to every election cycle. Plus the support from many other sources their ANNUAL revenue spikes to over $7 BILLION, which they, in turn, continue using to support their extremely profitable abortion industry!
Please pray and vote for Right to Life candidates to assure the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to ALL Americans both born and not yet born. God bless America.
RAYMOND and SALLY MOSER