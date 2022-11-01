NORFOLK — Do you know how much Planned Parenthood influences this coming election? This information is quoted with permission from American Life League, Box 6170, Falmouth, VA 22403.

While many in the pro-life movement rejoice about overturning Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood’s ANNUAL report boasted about aborting 383,460 babies — almost 29,000 more than the previous year! They also boast about distributing over a half-million “Emergency Contraception Kits,” a fanciful way of describing abortion pills! That is nearly a million babies killed in one year!

Planned Parenthood receives $650 MILLION of our taxpayer dollars courtesy of the very politicians they give tens of millions to every election cycle. Plus the support from many other sources their ANNUAL revenue spikes to over $7 BILLION, which they, in turn, continue using to support their extremely profitable abortion industry!

Please pray and vote for Right to Life candidates to assure the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to ALL Americans both born and not yet born. God bless America.

RAYMOND and SALLY MOSER

Get informed — Jeff Prather

MADISON — To the voters of the City of Madison. Please check into the facts of the city actions. There is and has been a lot of rumors about our city mayor, with the biggest being about our nursing home.

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.

It's simple math — Jerry Dziowgo

NORFOLK — The upcoming bond issues for investment in Norfolk has many things to consider in which I am no expert. I do know first off: Our law enforcement needs our support so they can do their jobs safely. Safety to our community is a priority in this bond issue.

Left wondering — Gina Lindsay

NORFOLK — Ben Temple is running for a position on the NPPD Board of Directors. He has mailed a flyer asking for the public’s vote to most if not all residents in the area he would be representing. In the mailer he touts his experience in the solar and nuclear industries, as well as experienc…

Need accountability — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Where has the city administration and city government irresponsibly squandered the $1.50 per $100 we (and our invited visitors) have spent in Norfolk for nearly 20 years? That tax-charge increased to $2 per $100 spent for three years within the same time period. This sales tax inco…

Choose GOP candidates — Rick Benson

NORFOLK — I support the Republican Party’s involvement to be active in the nonpartisan races such as the Norfolk School Board. When you see that the state Democratic leader has put out its program to turn rural Nebraska from a RED state to a blue state, you need to listen. Did you know that …

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…

Should have been split — Mary O'Brien

NORFOLK — The $32 million proposed for the indoor aquatic center is an outrageous number and ask for the citizens of Norfolk to accept. It is nearly half the ask of the $68 million ballot question. Amounting to $110 million in 20 years, the aquatic center’s total cost is over $50 million.

Water is the priority — Robert Huntley

NORFOLK — What should be the biggest concern of all the voters of Nebraska is the quality and quantity of our water. We are poisoning our water with all the chemicals that we are applying on our soils that are causing major health issues. We are also using too much water, significantly reduc…