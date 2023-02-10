WOODS CROSS, Utah — The Nebraska Supreme Court recently decided a workplace dress code fight over jeans. At hazard to my dignity, I ask why in the world is such a high and mighty court dealing with such a picayune matter?
The answer came to me in a book of American legal history. American courts give themselves “power to answer any conceivable question which any conceivable litigant might choose to ask,” including questions which “lie well beyond the limits of judicial competence.”
A representative panel of working people might just as well have decided the jeans issue, or perhaps even a level-headed 13-year-old girl.
The answer to why courts always want to be the “final decider,” as George W. Bush called himself, comes in the legal practice of kings. Who wouldn’t want such power if the people allowed it?
Before the migrating children of Israel decided how they were going to live, Moses sat down in judgment of everything. The people said “enough!” and designated lower levels of citizens to deal with all their squabbles.
Petitioning to Pharaoh, or to a panel of nine Pharaohs, is a miserable, costly, and unnecessary way to do things, don’t you think?
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY