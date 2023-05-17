HOUSTON — The photo (page 5 of the May 11 edition of the Norfolk Daily News) of Sens. Mitchell and Schumer, the U.S. Senate minority and majority “leaders,” respectively, seated in the Oval Office in the company of House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) and President Biden pretending to discuss the so-called debt ceiling is a perfect metaphor for our current regime in D.C.
The honorable milquetoast Mitch sits like a school boy at the end of a long couch (noticeably distanced from the House speaker) with his hands folded politely so as to avoid any perception of possessing a backbone. Schumer is seated on his couch, alone, shoulders slumped like a vulture; eyeglasses perched at the end of his beak; across from the two GOP members.
And our oblivious leader Joe Biden sits, even farther-distanced in the background — which depicts perfectly where he exists; in the background of reality. He probably has cue cards on his lap to remind him who is seated before him.
McConnell and Schumer and Biden are poster-boys for what’s wrong with our government. McConnell has been a Senator (R-KY) for nearly 39 years. Schumer (D-NY) has some catching up to do as he has “only” 25 years in the Senate (prior to which he was a New York congressman for 18 years). And we all know how many years Joe has been a governmental parasite doing harm every day of his inauspicious “service.”
In case you’ve forgotten, he has fed at the taxpayer’s trough since 1973.
Thank you AP photographer, for taking a photo to capture another meaningless meeting in which nothing gets accomplished, thus creating the perfect caricature of the daily norm inside the beltway.
RANDY ROTHCHILD