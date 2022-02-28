NORFOLK — It was interesting to note Professor Thomas Martin’s recent opinion piece in another newspaper, lamenting the loss of the philosophy major from the curriculum of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He relates the responses of Ted Carter, the president of the UNK, and Chancellor Doug Kristensen as to student inquiries relative to the role of the humanities in the future of higher education. In addition, he acknowledges the contributions of several philosophers including Socrates, Plato and Frederick Douglass.
Whether one may believe that one major field of study in the humanities is or is not necessary in higher education at one college or university is not critical. Those who seek a major in philosophy may be well-served at a college or university which includes the major in it’s curriculum. It certainly is not necessary to the teaching of critical thinking, as other major fields of collegiate study require critical thinking as well. The elimination of the philosophy major does not make UNK any lesser of a university.
What I considered most interesting was the opening paragraph, wherein he opines as follows: “its administrators and the regents of the university do not require or desire ‘her’ students to have a liberal education.” Could it be the administrators and the regents in fact be of the opinion based on such criteria as cost-benefit analysis, or other just cause, that the elimination of one major field of study does in fact improve the quality of their mission to provide students with a liberal education? Certainly, omitting one field of study will not deprive one of a liberal education. And philosophically speaking, why is there a reference to a university in the “feminine?” A university, like many other institutions, is gender neutral. Is this a failed attempt to make a political gender reference?
It seems to this writer that a professor would avoid such a reference, and use a gender neutral term, such as “ít” or “its.” Could his complaint possibly relate to a potential loss of one’s current employment status as a UNK Philosophy professorship? Maybe a little more “critical thinking” might reveal more light on the situation!
CHARLES W. BALSIGER