NORFOLK — I want to thank the kind lady who paid for my groceries that left before I got her name. Your kindness is appreciated and I will pay this forward. There are many angels among us.

HARRIET COBLE

In other news

Paying it forward — Harriet Coble

NORFOLK — I want to thank the kind lady who paid for my groceries that left before I got her name. Your kindness is appreciated and I will pay this forward. There are many angels among us.

Keep mail-in voting — Randy Jackson

NORFOLK — I would like to know the names of the two idiots in Lincoln who are pushing the ratification of bills LB 228 and LB 230. I want to tell them to get their noses out of Trump’s (rear).