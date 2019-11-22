NORFOLK — I want to thank the kind man who paid for my groceries at Hy-Vee West, stating "Merry Christmas." I will pay it forward.

Thanks again.

 

Pay your bill -- Jon Ohlund

STANTON — Just a thought for the woman from Neligh who wrote a letter Nov. 2 when the power company shut off her bill.

What about humans? -- Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — I’m sending a response to the writer of "Concerns for the chicken." Seriously! Concern for the chicken. I hope you would have the same passion for the treatment of the unborn/born, babies/children, and all of humanity who are slaughtered daily, as you do for the chicken.

Real origin of civilization -- Elsie Liewer

Archaeology and anthropology seek to provide insight into the origins of civilization and culture. These disciplines generally use an evolutionary model in trying to understand human origins, overlooking the biblical record. The Bible has the real keys to understanding human origins.

Can lawmakers compromise? -- Omaha World-Herald

Lawmakers at the state and national levels too often kick the can down the road on important issues. A key example in Nebraska is the Legislature’s failure to agree on a new business incentives law. The current one, the Nebraska Advantage Act, expires at the end of 2020.

Not supporting senator -- Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Again, I tried to get in touch with Ben Sasse, who is supposed to be one of our senators of Nebraska. I write letters and get no response. I call his office and he is not available. I could and do believe, and so should you, he did not want to be bothered as he probably was too busy…