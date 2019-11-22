ALLEN — In Nebraska, we’re stronger when we’re working together. This is why we need to unify and amplify our voices and tell the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) we’re angry with their proposed fix to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). For far too long, the EPA has been destroying etha…
HOWELLS — I’m sending a response to the writer of "Concerns for the chicken." Seriously! Concern for the chicken. I hope you would have the same passion for the treatment of the unborn/born, babies/children, and all of humanity who are slaughtered daily, as you do for the chicken.
Archaeology and anthropology seek to provide insight into the origins of civilization and culture. These disciplines generally use an evolutionary model in trying to understand human origins, overlooking the biblical record. The Bible has the real keys to understanding human origins.
Lawmakers at the state and national levels too often kick the can down the road on important issues. A key example in Nebraska is the Legislature’s failure to agree on a new business incentives law. The current one, the Nebraska Advantage Act, expires at the end of 2020.
OSMOND — Again, I tried to get in touch with Ben Sasse, who is supposed to be one of our senators of Nebraska. I write letters and get no response. I call his office and he is not available. I could and do believe, and so should you, he did not want to be bothered as he probably was too busy…