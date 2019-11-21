Pay your bill -- Jon Ohlund

STANTON — Just a thought for the woman from Neligh who wrote a letter Nov. 2 when the power company shut off her bill.
When the power company sends you the bill, open it and it will tell you what you owe. Maybe have your kids read it to you because it is pretty clear that you’re not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Then you pay the bill and it is all over.
If you don’t have the money right then, they give you five days to pay, but you pay a late fee. If you still don’t have the money, call them and they will probably work with you to get it paid. But if you don’t, they will get a hold of you one more time telling you to pay your bill or they will shut off your power. I know because I have been in the same situation before. The easy way to do it is just pay your bill when you get it.
I’m just trying to help. I hope you got everything worked out because you don’t want to pay after they unhook you because it will be double of what you owed in the first place. Just pay your bill when you get it and make it easy for everyone.