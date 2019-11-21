STANTON — Just a thought for the woman from Neligh who wrote a letter Nov. 2 when the power company shut off her bill.

When the power company sends you the bill, open it and it will tell you what you owe. Maybe have your kids read it to you because it is pretty clear that you’re not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Then you pay the bill and it is all over.

If you don’t have the money right then, they give you five days to pay, but you pay a late fee. If you still don’t have the money, call them and they will probably work with you to get it paid. But if you don’t, they will get a hold of you one more time telling you to pay your bill or they will shut off your power. I know because I have been in the same situation before. The easy way to do it is just pay your bill when you get it.

I’m just trying to help. I hope you got everything worked out because you don’t want to pay after they unhook you because it will be double of what you owed in the first place. Just pay your bill when you get it and make it easy for everyone.

 

Pay your bill -- Jon Ohlund

What about humans? -- Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — I’m sending a response to the writer of "Concerns for the chicken." Seriously! Concern for the chicken. I hope you would have the same passion for the treatment of the unborn/born, babies/children, and all of humanity who are slaughtered daily, as you do for the chicken.

Real origin of civilization -- Elsie Liewer

Archaeology and anthropology seek to provide insight into the origins of civilization and culture. These disciplines generally use an evolutionary model in trying to understand human origins, overlooking the biblical record. The Bible has the real keys to understanding human origins.

Can lawmakers compromise? -- Omaha World-Herald

Lawmakers at the state and national levels too often kick the can down the road on important issues. A key example in Nebraska is the Legislature’s failure to agree on a new business incentives law. The current one, the Nebraska Advantage Act, expires at the end of 2020.

Not supporting senator -- Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Again, I tried to get in touch with Ben Sasse, who is supposed to be one of our senators of Nebraska. I write letters and get no response. I call his office and he is not available. I could and do believe, and so should you, he did not want to be bothered as he probably was too busy…

Veterans in wind energy - PHIL CLEMENT

After serving in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, I understand the importance of focusing on the mission, working as a team, and holding yourself accountable. And after spending most of the past four years developing wind projects, I again see those same traits in the wind energy workforce. Not c…