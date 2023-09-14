PIERCE — I’m tired of hearing individuals complaining about repaying their student loans. When you signed the loan agreement to pay back, did you consider that a joke? Just because Biden is trying to buy your votes, which was illegal on his part, is ridiculous. I had to pay back my college loans, along with thousands of others. Should I expect to get a “free” loan for a house, car or medication payments? Grow up and don’t expect to be bailed out for your obligations in life. No matter what race you are, an obligation is an obligation.

STEVE SCHWARTZ

Open communication — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — At the March 20, 2023, city council meeting, I asked the city council to make a change to allow a public comment period at every city council meeting or at least once per month. I separately also asked a city council person for this change. My request has fallen on deaf ears. No ch…

Right on target — Margo Chenoweth

Bravo! To the editor of the Norfolk Daily News for the “Our View” piece in the Aug. 8 issue regarding the effects of climate change on children — especially minorities (according to the report from a certain much-ballyhooed institution)!

What are Republicans thinking? — Randy Jackson

NORFOLK — Can somebody please tell me what in the (heck) happened to the Republican Party? We have had some of the most honest and sincere men who were our presidents and representatives — Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan and Bush. Now we have had the worst person in history as preside…