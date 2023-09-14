PIERCE — I’m tired of hearing individuals complaining about repaying their student loans. When you signed the loan agreement to pay back, did you consider that a joke? Just because Biden is trying to buy your votes, which was illegal on his part, is ridiculous. I had to pay back my college loans, along with thousands of others. Should I expect to get a “free” loan for a house, car or medication payments? Grow up and don’t expect to be bailed out for your obligations in life. No matter what race you are, an obligation is an obligation.
STEVE SCHWARTZ