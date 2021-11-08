Paving always appreciated — Mark Klafter

NORFOLK — I so appreciated Sheryl Schmeckpeper’s article on the paving of Norfolk Avenue back in 1911, especially this quote about people’s reactions when the bond vote for the project was successful: “The city took on the tone of a Fourth of July celebration. The band played, the crowds cheered, bonfires were started at the principal street intersections and fireworks were shot into the night. It was a happy night for Norfolk and everybody felt joyful.”
I also rejoiced greatly, though not so demonstrably, when the block between Hayes and Park Avenue one block north of me on 15th Street was paved in 2018. Norfolk was named a first class city in 1909, thus leading to the paving district back then. I am thankful that the local city council and the mayor want to maintain that first class status in our modern times.
MARK KLAFTER