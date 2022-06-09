Pass it on — Sharon Kindschuh

BEEMER — Recently I was in line at a Norfolk business. I was wearing a T-shirt that had on the back, “Dear Person behind me. I hope you know God loves you beyond measure. I hope He blesses you today. From the person in front of you.”
As I was waiting in line for my purchase, I felt a tap on my shoulder. The lady behind complimented me on my shirt and I then showed her the front, which read, “Love like Jesus. John 15:12.” She thanked me for proudly wearing that shirt.
We spoke about God’s unconditional love for us and how so many people in this world lose focus on this gracious love that he gives to us for FREE! As our purchases were complete, she thanked me for the blessing, which she felt she had received and she stated, “I will pass it on.”
Looking back at this awesome God-given encounter between two strangers, I realized that I was also blessed that day. Every day, we are given the opportunity to be a blessing to someone. It can be as simple as a kind smile, a compliment, holding a door open, paying for a stranger’s cup of coffee or a meal. The list goes on and on.
Also, as I write this, I wonder about this kind Christian lady I met. Who did she pass blessing onto? Who passed it on after that?
Please be a blessing to someone today, and remember, God loves you!
SHARON KINDSCHUH