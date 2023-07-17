Parental involvement urged — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — “The idea stemmed from the (Norfolk) High School administration” notes the article in reference to addressing “chronic” absenteeism in the July 12 edition of the Daily News. The proposal was to increase the time allotted for students to show up for first period so as not to be counted absent and thus give the school a bad “grade” in the eyes of the state bureaucrats.
It amazes me we have public school administrators who naively believe giving a kid more time to avoid being counted absent is the best way to instill responsibility and personal accountability. One board member rightly viewed the idea as “lowering the bar.”
Yet (that) is precisely what is occurring in much of society. Not enough “diversity” in our school/college/corporation? Let’s lower the bar by creating a new (artificial) standard that is more “inclusive” (at the exclusion of merit). ACT/SAT scores are being discarded for being too “discriminatory” all for the sake of diversity. Too big a learning “gap?” Let’s close that gap by lowering standards.
It begs the question; as long as we’re lowering the bar for our high school “chronic absentees,” why not allow them the entire first period as a grace period? That way nobody gets in trouble and the school stays out of detention with the state.
Every time I witness mindless coddling of kids (mostly for the sake of the school district looking good), I am left to wonder just how low can we go in lowering our standards? How is this serving the kids?
A steady erosion of personal responsibility has been occurring for decades and we see where that’s gotten us as a society.
Hooray for the four board members who essentially voted to maintain standards.
Perhaps it’s time for the parents to get off their respective butts and ensure their kids get off theirs and get to school on time.
RANDY ROTHCHILD