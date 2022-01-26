Par-3 course sought — Kate Renter

NORFOLK — Somewhere in all the city planning that is being done to attract younger people to our city, maybe we could consider a city owned par-3 golf course. Of course the large courses would fight this idea thinking it would affect their membership, but think about it. The people who would use it are kids, young families, older retired people and visitors to our city.
Not everyone who likes to golf can afford to be a member or have the time to play enough to get good use of the extreme membership cost. We are promoting walking (I assume with walking paths circling the city) so what better way to exercise than a par-3 walking golf course? Does Ta-Ha-Zouka Park have enough land to promote this? Does the city own land elsewhere that would fit this idea? Just think about it!
KATE RENTER