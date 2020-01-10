Pajamas and thanks — Kristi Scheer and Sandy Watson

NORFOLK — The Salvation Army this Christmas season, along with its usual “Toy, Food and Clothing Drive,” again collected pajamas for its program: “Warmth, Peace and Pajamas.” The goal was to put a warm pair of new pajamas on needy children in Norfolk who may otherwise go to bed cold.
We are so grateful for the generosity of the Norfolk and surrounding community. Through your generosity of monetary and pajama donations, we were able to provide new Christmas pajamas to nearly 350 children. We thank you for your continual support through the years.
We also want to thank our sponsor WJAG/KEXL radio station and the Norfolk Daily News for providing advertising and collecting pajamas for us. CableONE generously advertises for us on its Community Page also. Most importantly, we want to thank the dedicated volunteers who gather on one very special day during the Christmas season to sort and prepare all the pajamas for distribution. It’s a joyful day. Thanks to all of you.
KRISTI SCHEER
SANDY WATSON
The Salvation Army