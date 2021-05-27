Override the veto — Nathan Beacom

LYONS — Last week, the Nebraska Legislature, on a vote of 33-11, approved Legislative Bill 108, which would temporarily expand the gross income eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to better support working families. Another bill, Legislative Bill 306, passed 38-6, would raise the income threshold of the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program and provide funds for home weatherization.

On May 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed both bills and now, state senators will have the opportunity to override the veto. A vote could come May 26.

LB108 addresses the SNAP “cliff effect,” which causes folks to lose their assistance before they make enough money to replace those benefits with their own income. This can discourage people from advancing in their careers, taking a raise, or finding a new job.

The legislation, introduced by Sen. John McCollister, District 20, would raise the eligibility threshold from 130% to 165% of the federal poverty line, and allow people to taper off their benefits until they make enough to replace them.

The strong support this bill received from rural senators in last week’s vote is a key indicator of how the problem has grown to affect Nebraskans in every corner of the state. This is not a partisan issue or urban-rural issue. Jobs need to be filled, and every instance of an employee being disincentivized to advance in the workplace is an impediment that needs to be removed. LB108 encourages stable employment. When a family earns more, that’s good for the whole economy.

Gov. Ricketts also vetoed LB306, a bill introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt that solves a similar problem in the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, and ensures that 10% of funds from that program go toward home weatherization. This bill received strong rural support and is needed in rural counties where people may live in older, energy-inefficient homes. This would help ensure that families can get through cold Nebraska winters and save energy costs while doing so.

Senators need to hear directly from their constituents on these important issues. Please contact your senator today and ask them to override the governor’s vetoes and allow beneficiaries to accept promotions and wage increases through their employer without fear they would lose all assistance before they make enough money to replace the benefit.

NATHAN BEACOM

Senior policy associate

Center for Rural Affairs

