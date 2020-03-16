Overcomers — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which you know, it is the last hour but you have an anointing from the Holy one. Read John 2:18-20 to clarify.

One day the world will welcome history’s most charismatic leader, a man whose oratory will sway the masses, whose magnetism will amaze the media and whose mouth will blaspheme God.

In Jesus’ name, we can stand against the spirit of the antichrist today and John told us how to do it. John 2: Do not love the things of the world....the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life. Except for the divine interaction the world is a lost cause. You can abide in God’s truth every day as you abide in Christ. And this is the victory that has overcome the world our faith. 1st John 5:4.

Repent — accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior. By no other can you receive salvation — eternal life.

ELSIE LIEWER

